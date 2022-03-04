Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.