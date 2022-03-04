Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $43.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUN. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $43.04 on Monday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.