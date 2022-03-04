Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 2,632,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,939,402. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

