Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.79.

WDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.82. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

