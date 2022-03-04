Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.34

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.34 and last traded at C$15.17, with a volume of 103391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

