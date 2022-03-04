West Oak Capital LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

