Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,096 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

