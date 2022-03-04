WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,579.34

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,579.34 ($21.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,631.50 ($21.89). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,593.50 ($21.38), with a volume of 556,574 shares changing hands.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.25) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.18) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,595.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,576.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

