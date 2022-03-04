White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 350,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,991. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.