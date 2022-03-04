White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,604. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

