WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 94.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $353.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $486,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

