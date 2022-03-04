Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBRBY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.40) to €34.50 ($38.76) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($42.70) to €37.00 ($41.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wienerberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $5.47 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Wienerberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

