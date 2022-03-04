Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBRBY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.40) to €34.50 ($38.76) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($42.70) to €37.00 ($41.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wienerberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $5.47 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

