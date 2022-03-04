William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

