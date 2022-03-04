Wing Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $21.22 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.98 or 0.00021965 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.43 or 0.06567356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,816.69 or 0.99893582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,124 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.