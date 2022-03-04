WINk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002570 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00395320 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

