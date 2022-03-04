Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WGO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

