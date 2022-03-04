Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a growth of 267.7% from the January 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 315.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Winpak has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

