Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 201 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.68. 1,183,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,514,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.58. The stock has a market cap of $391.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

