Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 462,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.