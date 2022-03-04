WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.51

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 81415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,987,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

