WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.18

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 4352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 445,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

