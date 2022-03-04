WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.797 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

