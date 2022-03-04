Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) PT Raised to €98.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €97.00 ($108.99) to €98.00 ($110.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($108.99) to €98.00 ($110.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.91.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

