Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 482,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after buying an additional 336,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

