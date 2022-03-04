Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Workday in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Workday stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,726.64, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.