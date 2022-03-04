Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 77,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,123,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WKHS. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

