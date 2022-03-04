Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
