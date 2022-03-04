Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 260,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

