Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

