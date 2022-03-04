XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. XL Fleet had a net margin of 208.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%.

Shares of NYSE XL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 60,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. XL Fleet has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $13.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 117,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

