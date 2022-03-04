XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

