Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xylem were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $88.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.74 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

