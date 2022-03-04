Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the January 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms have commented on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.99 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.