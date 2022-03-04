Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the January 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.99 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

