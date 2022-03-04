yAxis Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. yAxis has a total market cap of $374,875.69 and $1,632.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

