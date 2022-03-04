Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Shares Up 4.5%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25). 2,376,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of £17.57 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.98.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

