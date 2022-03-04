Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.16). Blade Air Mobility posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

