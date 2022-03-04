Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV opened at $5.76 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.