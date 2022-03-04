Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV opened at $5.76 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

