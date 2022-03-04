Zacks: Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.76). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. DermTech has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $396.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

