Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

EXEL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 2,290,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,213. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

