Zacks: Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,823. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

