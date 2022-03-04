Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) to announce $58.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.54 million to $60.36 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,200 shares of company stock worth $4,772,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

