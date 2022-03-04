Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.53. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.