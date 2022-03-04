Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.53. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.