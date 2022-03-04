Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $5,791,099 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

TMHC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,577. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

