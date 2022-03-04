Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $35.70 million. GAN posted sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $129.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

GAN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 491,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.46. GAN has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GAN by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

