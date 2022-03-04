Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 736,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.63 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

