Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $121.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the lowest is $120.34 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $482.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.07 million to $492.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $498.13 million, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $515.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. 11,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,023. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

