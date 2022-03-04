Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.80. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

