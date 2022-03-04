Zacks: Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). High Tide posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 125,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,992. The company has a market capitalization of $243.40 million and a P/E ratio of -31.77. High Tide has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.