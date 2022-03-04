Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report $152.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $153.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $631.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $709.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,743. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

