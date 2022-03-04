Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to announce $5.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $238.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $245.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $16,247,155. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.