Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.93). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,509. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

